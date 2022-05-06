BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 3,836 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,642

5-9 years: 960

10-14 years: 887

15-19 years: 2,146

20-29 years: 7,237

30-39 years: 5,038

40-49 years: 3,663

50-59 years: 3,856

60-69 years: 3,259

70-79 years: 1,816

80+ years: 1,184

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 73,464 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,159,691 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,650 new individuals have tested positive with 4,714,547 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.63%

Hospitalizations:

There are 567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 47 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 363 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 194 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,836

Total Cases: 1,638,144

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 19,198

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 682

Total Cases: 141,685

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,136

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,365,307

Booster doses administered: 3,011,308

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 244

Total Confirmed Cases: 137,100

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 142

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,916

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 356

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,197

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 146

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,244

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377

Higher Education:

There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.