BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 3,836 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,642
- 5-9 years: 960
- 10-14 years: 887
- 15-19 years: 2,146
- 20-29 years: 7,237
- 30-39 years: 5,038
- 40-49 years: 3,663
- 50-59 years: 3,856
- 60-69 years: 3,259
- 70-79 years: 1,816
- 80+ years: 1,184
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 73,464 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,159,691 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,650 new individuals have tested positive with 4,714,547 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.63%
Hospitalizations:
There are 567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 47 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 363 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 194 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,836
- Total Cases: 1,638,144
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 19,198
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 682
- Total Cases: 141,685
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,136
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,365,307
- Booster doses administered: 3,011,308
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 244
- Total Confirmed Cases: 137,100
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 142
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,916
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 356
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,197
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 146
- Total Confirmed Cases: 25,244
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.