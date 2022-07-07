BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 1,699 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,191

5-9 years: 417

10-14 years: 497

15-19 years: 681

20-29 years: 2,983

30-39 years: 3,289

40-49 years: 2,420

50-59 years: 2,662

60-69 years: 2,310

70-79 years: 1,465

80+ years: 890

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 26,377 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,164,836 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,483 new individuals have tested positive with 5,037,990 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.29%

Hospitalizations:

There are 526 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 45 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated, 338 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 149 (28%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,699

Total Cases: 1,774,241

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 19,750

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 339

Total Cases: 160,143

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,246

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,272

Booster doses administered: 3,715,167

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 152

Total Confirmed Cases: 147,653

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,856

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,714

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,335

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,350

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.