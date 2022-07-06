BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 1,115 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,191
- 5-9 years: 417
- 10-14 years: 497
- 15-19 years: 681
- 20-29 years: 2,983
- 30-39 years: 3,289
- 40-49 years: 2,420
- 50-59 years: 2,662
- 60-69 years: 2,310
- 70-79 years: 1,465
- 80+ years: 890
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 15,662 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,138,459 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,747 new individuals have tested positive with 5,034,507 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.09%
Hospitalizations:
There are 518 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 44 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 324 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 140 (27%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,115
- Total Cases: 1,772,542
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 19,750
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 202
- Total Cases: 159,804
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 19,750
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,616
- Booster doses administered: 3,695,682
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):
- 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 63
- Total Confirmed Cases: 147,501
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,856
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,668
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,335
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,084
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 394
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):
There are 325 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 14,229 new tests reported with a total of 16,058,061.