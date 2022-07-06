BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 1,115 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,191

5-9 years: 417

10-14 years: 497

15-19 years: 681

20-29 years: 2,983

30-39 years: 3,289

40-49 years: 2,420

50-59 years: 2,662

60-69 years: 2,310

70-79 years: 1,465

80+ years: 890

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 15,662 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,138,459 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,747 new individuals have tested positive with 5,034,507 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.09%

Hospitalizations:

There are 518 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 44 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 324 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 140 (27%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,115

Total Cases: 1,772,542

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 19,750

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 202

Total Cases: 159,804

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 19,750

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,616

Booster doses administered: 3,695,682

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 63

Total Confirmed Cases: 147,501

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,856

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,668

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,335

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,084

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 394

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 325 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 14,229 new tests reported with a total of 16,058,061.