Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 1,726 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 1,726 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,054

5-9 years: 1,320

10-14 years: 1,302

15-19 years: 1,419

20-29 years: 4,335

30-39 years: 3,460

40-49 years: 2,473

50-59 years: 2,330

60-69 years: 1,587

70-79 years: 860

80+ years: 456

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 87,372 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,899,364 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,405 new individuals have tested positive with 1,821,897 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.52%

Hospitalizations:

There are 624 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 168 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 624 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,726

Total Cases: 725,359

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 17,972

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 147

Total Cases: 51,663

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 187

Total Confirmed Cases: 58,880

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,566

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 104

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,210

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,937

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,639

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 306

Higher Education:

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.