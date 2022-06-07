BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 2,040 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,398
  • 5-9 years: 1,846
  • 10-14 years: 1,954
  • 15-19 years: 2,109
  • 20-29 years: 6,866
  • 30-39 years: 6,729
  • 40-49 years: 5,350
  • 50-59 years: 5,503
  • 60-69 years: 4,296
  • 70-79 years: 2,360
  • 80+ years: 1,547

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 25,573 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,381,465 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,130 new individuals have tested positive with 4,957,077 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.81%

Hospitalizations:

There are 585 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 375 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 198 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,040
  • Total Cases: 1,732,319
  • New Deaths: 18
  • Total Deaths: 19,498

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 350
  • Total Cases: 155,105
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 1,194

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,974
  • Booster doses administered: 3,075,435

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 121
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 144,347
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,823

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 33
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,650
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,983
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 34
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,163
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.