BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 2,040 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,398
- 5-9 years: 1,846
- 10-14 years: 1,954
- 15-19 years: 2,109
- 20-29 years: 6,866
- 30-39 years: 6,729
- 40-49 years: 5,350
- 50-59 years: 5,503
- 60-69 years: 4,296
- 70-79 years: 2,360
- 80+ years: 1,547
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 25,573 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,381,465 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,130 new individuals have tested positive with 4,957,077 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.81%
Hospitalizations:
There are 585 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 375 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 198 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,040
- Total Cases: 1,732,319
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 19,498
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 350
- Total Cases: 155,105
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 1,194
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,974
- Booster doses administered: 3,075,435
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 121
- Total Confirmed Cases: 144,347
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,823
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 33
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,650
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 9
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,983
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,163
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.