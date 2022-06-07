BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 2,040 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,398

5-9 years: 1,846

10-14 years: 1,954

15-19 years: 2,109

20-29 years: 6,866

30-39 years: 6,729

40-49 years: 5,350

50-59 years: 5,503

60-69 years: 4,296

70-79 years: 2,360

80+ years: 1,547

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 25,573 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,381,465 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,130 new individuals have tested positive with 4,957,077 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.81%

Hospitalizations:

There are 585 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 375 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 198 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,040

Total Cases: 1,732,319

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 19,498

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 350

Total Cases: 155,105

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 1,194

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,974

Booster doses administered: 3,075,435

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 121

Total Confirmed Cases: 144,347

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,823

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,650

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,983

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,163

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

Higher Education:

There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.