Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 2,096 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 2,096 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,054

5-9 years: 1,320

10-14 years: 1,302

15-19 years: 1,419

20-29 years: 4,335

30-39 years: 3,460

40-49 years: 2,473

50-59 years: 2,330

60-69 years: 1,587

70-79 years: 860

80+ years: 456

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 84,745 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,811,992 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,256 new individuals have tested positive with 1,807,492 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.48%

Hospitalizations:

There are 622 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 166 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 178 patients of the 622 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,096

Total Cases: 723,633

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 17,954

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 311

Total Cases: 51,516

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 202

Total Confirmed Cases: 58,693

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,566

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 46

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,106

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,916

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,605

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 306

Higher Education:

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.