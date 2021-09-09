Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 2,096 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 2,096 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,054
- 5-9 years: 1,320
- 10-14 years: 1,302
- 15-19 years: 1,419
- 20-29 years: 4,335
- 30-39 years: 3,460
- 40-49 years: 2,473
- 50-59 years: 2,330
- 60-69 years: 1,587
- 70-79 years: 860
- 80+ years: 456
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 84,745 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,811,992 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 14,256 new individuals have tested positive with 1,807,492 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 622 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 166 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 178 patients of the 622 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,096
- Total Cases: 723,633
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 17,954
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 311
- Total Cases: 51,516
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 378
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 202
- Total Confirmed Cases: 58,693
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,566
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 46
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,106
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 27
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,916
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,605
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 306
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.