Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 2,978 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 2,978 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,612

5-9 years: 2,999

10-14 years: 2,945

15-19 years: 1,839

20-29 years: 4,339

30-39 years: 4,640

40-49 years: 3,794

50-59 years: 3,442

60-69 years: 2,382

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 637

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,783 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,104,252 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 24,138 new individuals have tested positive with 2,615,212 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.31%

Hospitalizations:

There are 764 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 165 patients that are in intensive care units and 89 patients intubated. There are 290 patients of the 764 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,978

Total Cases: 841,972

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 18,915

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 444

Total Cases: 62,435

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 414

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 204

Total Confirmed Cases: 69,339

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,696

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 40

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,382

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,843

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 124

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 81

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,310

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.