Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 2,978 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 2,978 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,612
- 5-9 years: 2,999
- 10-14 years: 2,945
- 15-19 years: 1,839
- 20-29 years: 4,339
- 30-39 years: 4,640
- 40-49 years: 3,794
- 50-59 years: 3,442
- 60-69 years: 2,382
- 70-79 years: 1,111
- 80+ years: 637
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 112,783 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,104,252 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 24,138 new individuals have tested positive with 2,615,212 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.31%
Hospitalizations:
There are 764 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 165 patients that are in intensive care units and 89 patients intubated. There are 290 patients of the 764 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,978
- Total Cases: 841,972
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 18,915
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 444
- Total Cases: 62,435
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 414
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 204
- Total Confirmed Cases: 69,339
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,696
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 40
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,382
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,843
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 124
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 81
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,310
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.