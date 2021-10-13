Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 19 new deaths, 1,471 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 new confirmed deaths and 1,471 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,026

5-9 years: 1,506

10-14 years: 1,693

15-19 years: 1,256

20-29 years: 2,834

30-39 years: 2,857

40-49 years: 2,248

50-59 years: 2,128

60-69 years: 1,638

70-79 years: 872

80+ years: 468

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 77,849 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,672,150 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 18,321 new individuals have tested positive with 2,134,236 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.01%

Hospitalizations:

There are 556 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 151 patients that are in intensive care units and 91 patients intubated. There are 198 patients of the 556 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,471

Total Cases: 774,403

New Deaths: 19

Total Deaths: 18,413

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 292

Total Cases: 55,470

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 389

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 75

Total Confirmed Cases: 64,171

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,638

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,402

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,339

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,412

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 316

Higher Education:

There are 417 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,036 new tests reported with a total of 10,180,061.