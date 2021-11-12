Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 19 new deaths, 3,708 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 new confirmed deaths and 3,708 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Friday’s report is a combination of Wednesday and Thursday’s data due to Veterans Day.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 920
  • 5-9 years: 1,753
  • 10-14 years: 1,610
  • 15-19 years: 982
  • 20-29 years: 2,767
  • 30-39 years: 2,813
  • 40-49 years: 2,208
  • 50-59 years: 2,078
  • 60-69 years: 1,507
  • 70-79 years: 682
  • 80+ years: 418

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 187,430 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,125,866 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 24,310 new individuals have tested positive with 2,441,027 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 131 patients that are in intensive care units and 66 patients intubated. There are 199 patients of the 522 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,708
  • Total Cases: 814,054
  • New Deaths: 19
  • Total Deaths: 18,758

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 280
  • Total Cases: 59,227
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 401

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 328
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 67,264
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,681

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 69
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,973
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 45
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,597
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 114
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,597
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus