Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 19 new deaths, 3,708 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 new confirmed deaths and 3,708 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Friday’s report is a combination of Wednesday and Thursday’s data due to Veterans Day.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 920

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,610

15-19 years: 982

20-29 years: 2,767

30-39 years: 2,813

40-49 years: 2,208

50-59 years: 2,078

60-69 years: 1,507

70-79 years: 682

80+ years: 418

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 187,430 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,125,866 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 24,310 new individuals have tested positive with 2,441,027 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 131 patients that are in intensive care units and 66 patients intubated. There are 199 patients of the 522 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,708

Total Cases: 814,054

New Deaths: 19

Total Deaths: 18,758

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 280

Total Cases: 59,227

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 401

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 328

Total Confirmed Cases: 67,264

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,681

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 69

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,973

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,597

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 114

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,597

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

Higher Education:

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.