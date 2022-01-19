Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 199 new deaths, 14,647 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 199 new confirmed deaths and 14,647 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Wednesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s data reported over the weekend and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 16,390
- 5-9 years: 17,086
- 10-14 years: 18,032
- 15-19 years: 21,470
- 20-29 years: 51,878
- 30-39 years: 45,651
- 40-49 years: 36,559
- 50-59 years: 32,572
- 60-69 years: 18,916
- 70-79 years: 8,074
- 80+ years: 5,294
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 109,567 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,031,854 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 30,378 new individuals have tested positive with 3,724,436 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 16.70%
Hospitalizations:
There are 3,187 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 475 patients that are in intensive care units, 284 patients intubated and 1,524 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 14,647
- Total Cases: 1,389,830
- New Deaths: 199
- Total Deaths: 20,696
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,474
- Total Cases: 113,568
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 512
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,163,898
- Booster doses administered: 2,535,903
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,120
- Total Confirmed Cases: 117,032
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,848
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 168
- Total Confirmed Cases: 21,465
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 70
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,073
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 222
- Total Confirmed Cases: 18,282
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 357
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 9,251 new cases in the last week with a total of 48,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 175,761 new tests reported with a total of 13,048,493.