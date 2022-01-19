Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 199 new deaths, 14,647 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 199 new confirmed deaths and 14,647 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Wednesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s data reported over the weekend and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 16,390

5-9 years: 17,086

10-14 years: 18,032

15-19 years: 21,470

20-29 years: 51,878

30-39 years: 45,651

40-49 years: 36,559

50-59 years: 32,572

60-69 years: 18,916

70-79 years: 8,074

80+ years: 5,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,567 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,031,854 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 30,378 new individuals have tested positive with 3,724,436 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 16.70%

Hospitalizations:

There are 3,187 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 475 patients that are in intensive care units, 284 patients intubated and 1,524 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 14,647

Total Cases: 1,389,830

New Deaths: 199

Total Deaths: 20,696

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,474

Total Cases: 113,568

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 512

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,163,898

Booster doses administered: 2,535,903

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,120

Total Confirmed Cases: 117,032

New Deaths: 24

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,848

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 168

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,465

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 70

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,073

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 222

Total Confirmed Cases: 18,282

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 357

Higher Education:

There are 9,251 new cases in the last week with a total of 48,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 175,761 new tests reported with a total of 13,048,493.