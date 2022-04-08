BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 1,637 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 684
  • 5-9 years: 605
  • 10-14 years: 639
  • 15-19 years: 1,056
  • 20-29 years: 3,829
  • 30-39 years: 2,208
  • 40-49 years: 1,706
  • 50-59 years: 1,544
  • 60-69 years: 1,157
  • 70-79 years: 622
  • 80+ years: 343

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 58,640 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,774,851 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,375 new individuals have tested positive with 4,499,256 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.93%

Hospitalizations:

There are 231 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units, 22 patients intubated, 125 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 80 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,637
  • Total Cases: 1,574,533
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 19,030

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 127
  • Total Cases: 135,367
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,113

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,334,305
  • Booster doses administered: 2,949,450

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 91
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 133,079
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,779

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 53
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,870
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 33
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,654
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 44
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,333
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.