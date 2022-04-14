BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 2,962 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 906

5-9 years: 673

10-14 years: 736

15-19 years: 1,367

20-29 years: 4,685

30-39 years: 2,996

40-49 years: 2,044

50-59 years: 2,081

60-69 years: 1,595

70-79 years: 870

80+ years: 413

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 75,188 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,068,153 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,908 new individuals have tested positive with 4,541,095 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.66%

Hospitalizations:

There are 307 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 30 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 175 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 102 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,962

Total Cases: 1,585,176

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 19,052

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 293

Total Cases: 136,466

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,117

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,342,183

Booster doses administered: 2,965,052

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 110

Total Confirmed Cases: 133,658

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 160

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,238

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,759

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 50

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,565

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 372

Higher Education:

There are 2,566 new cases in the last week with a total of 80,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 140,758 new tests reported with a total of 15,408,882.