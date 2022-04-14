BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 2,962 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 906
  • 5-9 years: 673
  • 10-14 years: 736
  • 15-19 years: 1,367
  • 20-29 years: 4,685
  • 30-39 years: 2,996
  • 40-49 years: 2,044
  • 50-59 years: 2,081
  • 60-69 years: 1,595
  • 70-79 years: 870
  • 80+ years: 413

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 75,188 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,068,153 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,908 new individuals have tested positive with 4,541,095 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.66%

Hospitalizations:

There are 307 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 30 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 175 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 102 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,962
  • Total Cases: 1,585,176
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 19,052

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 293
  • Total Cases: 136,466
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,117

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,342,183
  • Booster doses administered: 2,965,052

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 110
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 133,658
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 160
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,238
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 33
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,759
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 50
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,565
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 372

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,566 new cases in the last week with a total of 80,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 140,758 new tests reported with a total of 15,408,882.