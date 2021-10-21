Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 20 new deaths, 1,267 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 1,267 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 898
- 5-9 years: 1,578
- 10-14 years: 1,671
- 15-19 years: 1,086
- 20-29 years: 2,577
- 30-39 years: 2,878
- 40-49 years: 2,246
- 50-59 years: 2,149
- 60-69 years: 1,633
- 70-79 years: 877
- 80+ years: 491
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 93,274 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,355,795 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,250 new individuals have tested positive with 2,212,252 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 532 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 142 patients that are in intensive care units and 79 patients intubated. There are 190 patients of the 532 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,267
- Total Cases: 784,800
- New Deaths: 20
- Total Deaths: 18,505
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 114
- Total Cases: 56,398
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 391
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 108
- Total Confirmed Cases: 64,976
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,652
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,538
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,397
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 40
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,656
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.