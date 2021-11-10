Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 20 new deaths, 1,745 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 1,745 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 920

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,610

15-19 years: 982

20-29 years: 2,767

30-39 years: 2,813

40-49 years: 2,208

50-59 years: 2,078

60-69 years: 1,507

70-79 years: 682

80+ years: 418

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 90,440 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,938,436 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,782 new individuals have tested positive with 2,416,717 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.15%

Hospitalizations:

There are 527 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 141 patients that are in intensive care units and 74 patients intubated. There are 193 patients of the 527 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,745

Total Cases: 810,346

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 18,739

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 203

Total Cases: 58,947

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 399

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 94

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,936

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,678

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,904

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 321

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,552

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 56

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,483

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

Higher Education:

There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.