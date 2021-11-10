Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 20 new deaths, 1,745 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 1,745 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 920
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,610
- 15-19 years: 982
- 20-29 years: 2,767
- 30-39 years: 2,813
- 40-49 years: 2,208
- 50-59 years: 2,078
- 60-69 years: 1,507
- 70-79 years: 682
- 80+ years: 418
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 90,440 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,938,436 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,782 new individuals have tested positive with 2,416,717 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.15%
Hospitalizations:
There are 527 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 141 patients that are in intensive care units and 74 patients intubated. There are 193 patients of the 527 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,745
- Total Cases: 810,346
- New Deaths: 20
- Total Deaths: 18,739
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 203
- Total Cases: 58,947
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 399
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 94
- Total Confirmed Cases: 66,936
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,678
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,904
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 321
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,552
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 56
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,483
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.