Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 20 new deaths, 2,650 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 2,650 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,166

5-9 years: 2,305

10-14 years: 2,195

15-19 years: 1,349

20-29 years: 3,529

30-39 years: 3,415

40-49 years: 2,838

50-59 years: 2,515

60-69 years: 1,758

70-79 years: 835

80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,274 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,487,213 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 16,975 new individuals have tested positive with 2,506,030 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.84%

Hospitalizations:

There are 642 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 237 patients of the 642 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,650

Total Cases: 823,800

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 18,826

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 339

Total Cases: 60,499

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 409

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 172

Total Confirmed Cases: 67,997

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,108

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,678

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 62

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,821

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

Higher Education:

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.