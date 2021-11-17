Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 20 new deaths, 2,650 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 2,650 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,166
  • 5-9 years: 2,305
  • 10-14 years: 2,195
  • 15-19 years: 1,349
  • 20-29 years: 3,529
  • 30-39 years: 3,415
  • 40-49 years: 2,838
  • 50-59 years: 2,515
  • 60-69 years: 1,758
  • 70-79 years: 835
  • 80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,274 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,487,213 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 16,975 new individuals have tested positive with 2,506,030 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.84%

Hospitalizations:

There are 642 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 237 patients of the 642 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,650
  • Total Cases: 823,800
  • New Deaths: 20
  • Total Deaths: 18,826

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 339
  • Total Cases: 60,499
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 409

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 172
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 67,997
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 45
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,108
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 26
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,678
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 62
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,821
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.

