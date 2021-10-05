Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 21 new deaths, 1,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 21 new confirmed deaths and 1,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,189
- 5-9 years: 1,761
- 10-14 years: 1,829
- 15-19 years: 1,877
- 20-29 years: 4,179
- 30-39 years: 3,442
- 40-49 years: 2,476
- 50-59 years: 2,311
- 60-69 years: 1,695
- 70-79 years: 920
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 54,597 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,036,479 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,652 new individuals have tested positive with 2,053,820 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 584 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 166 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 183 patients of the 584 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1.184
- Total Cases: 763,859
- New Deaths: 21
- Total Deaths: 18,293
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 156
- Total Cases: 54,431
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 387
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 85
- Total Confirmed Cases: 63,264
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,628
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,265
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 316
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,269
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 120
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,207
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.