BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 29 new confirmed deaths and 2,909 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,642

5-9 years: 960

10-14 years: 887

15-19 years: 2,146

20-29 years: 7,237

30-39 years: 5,038

40-49 years: 3,663

50-59 years: 3,856

60-69 years: 3,259

70-79 years: 1,816

80+ years: 1,184

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 28,622 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,305,630 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,350 new individuals have tested positive with 4,746,574 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.58%

Hospitalizations:

There are 702 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 patients that are in intensive care units, 26 patients intubated, 477 (68%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 242 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,909

Total Cases: 1,649,678

New Deaths: 21

Total Deaths: 19,220

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 697

Total Cases: 143,044

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,137

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,368,602

Booster doses administered: 3,017,849

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 217

Total Confirmed Cases: 137,917

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 71

Total Confirmed Cases: 30,279

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 356

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,295

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 88

Total Confirmed Cases: 25,674

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Higher Education:

There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.