BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 22 new confirmed deaths and 1,368 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,823
  • 5-9 years: 1,269
  • 10-14 years: 1,259
  • 15-19 years: 1,515
  • 20-29 years: 5,165
  • 30-39 years: 5,250
  • 40-49 years: 3,999
  • 50-59 years: 4,173
  • 60-69 years: 3,318
  • 70-79 years: 1,867
  • 80+ years: 1,263

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 20,830 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,589,917 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,049 new individuals have tested positive with 4,984,704 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.92%

Hospitalizations:

There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 36 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 322 (62%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 168 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,368
  • Total Cases: 1,743,508
  • New Deaths: 22
  • Total Deaths: 19,573

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 513
  • Total Cases: 156,868
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 1,216

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,397,887
  • Booster doses administered: 3,089,855

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 11.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 95
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 145,305
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,830

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,927
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 3
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,066
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 150

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 25
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,390
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.