Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 22 new deaths, 1,380 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 22 new confirmed deaths and 1,380 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,224
  • 5-9 years: 1,753
  • 10-14 years: 1,632
  • 15-19 years: 1,932
  • 20-29 years: 4,999
  • 30-39 years: 3,616
  • 40-49 years: 2,560
  • 50-59 years: 2,347
  • 60-69 years: 1,665
  • 70-79 years: 963
  • 80+ years: 521

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 54,215 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,463,485 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,066 new individuals have tested positive with 1,984,327 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.97%

Hospitalizations:

There are 643 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 96 patients intubated. There are 197 patients of the 643 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,380
  • Total Cases: 754,915
  • New Deaths: 22
  • Total Deaths: 18,190

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 111
  • Total Cases: 53,758
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 387

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 161
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 62,389
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,615

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 25
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,140
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 314

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 7
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,212
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,059
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today