Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 22 new deaths, 1,532 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 22 new confirmed deaths and 1,532 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,089
  • 5-9 years: 1,581
  • 10-14 years: 1,785
  • 15-19 years: 1,542
  • 20-29 years: 3,272
  • 30-39 years: 3,040
  • 40-49 years: 2,339
  • 50-59 years: 2,182
  • 60-69 years: 1,660
  • 70-79 years: 881
  • 80+ years: 467

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,065 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,239,912 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,287 new individuals have tested positive with 2,081,837 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.84%

Hospitalizations:

There are 571 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 150 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 187 patients of the 571 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1.532
  • Total Cases: 766,883
  • New Deaths: 22
  • Total Deaths: 18,342

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 190
  • Total Cases: 54,778
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 387

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 134
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 63,528
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,634

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 14
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,295
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 317

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,280
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 121

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,244
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 417 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,036 new tests reported with a total of 10,180,061.

