Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 23 new deaths, 1,115 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 1,115 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 898
  • 5-9 years: 1,578
  • 10-14 years: 1,671
  • 15-19 years: 1,086
  • 20-29 years: 2,577
  • 30-39 years: 2,878
  • 40-49 years: 2,246
  • 50-59 years: 2,149
  • 60-69 years: 1,633
  • 70-79 years: 877
  • 80+ years: 491

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 82,568 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,751,863 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 18,492 new individuals have tested positive with 2,263,847 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.61%

Hospitalizations:

There are 546 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 137 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. There are 195 patients of the 546 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,115
  • Total Cases: 790,431
  • New Deaths: 23
  • Total Deaths: 18,563

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 353
  • Total Cases: 57,081
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 393

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 89
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 65,470
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,659

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,606
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 3
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,434
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 30
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,828
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.

