Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 23 new deaths, 1,448 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 1,448 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,189
- 5-9 years: 1,761
- 10-14 years: 1,829
- 15-19 years: 1,877
- 20-29 years: 4,179
- 30-39 years: 3,442
- 40-49 years: 2,476
- 50-59 years: 2,311
- 60-69 years: 1,695
- 70-79 years: 920
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 97,488 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,560,973 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,565 new individuals have tested positive with 2,001,892 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 632 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 165 patients that are in intensive care units and 102 patients intubated. There are 199 patients of the 632 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,448
- Total Cases: 756,363
- New Deaths: 23
- Total Deaths: 18,213
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 198
- Total Cases: 53,956
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 387
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 120
- Total Confirmed Cases: 62,509
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,617
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,152
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,213
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 119
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 24
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,083
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.