Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 23 new deaths, 1,586 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 1,586 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 877

5-9 years: 1,380

10-14 years: 1,335

15-19 years: 887

20-29 years: 2,377

30-39 years: 2,641

40-49 years: 1,954

50-59 years: 1,992

60-69 years: 1,467

70-79 years: 729

80+ years: 424

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 104,430 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,745,154 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,233 new individuals have tested positive with 2,356,827 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.84%

Hospitalizations:

There are 509 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 147 patients that are in intensive care units and 83 patients intubated. There are 168 patients of the 509 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,586

Total Cases: 801,567

New Deaths: 23

Total Deaths: 18,671

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 168

Total Cases: 58,146

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 398

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 107

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,258

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,670

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,781

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,495

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 41

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,201

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Higher Education:

There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.