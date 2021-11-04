Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 23 new deaths, 1,586 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 1,586 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 877
- 5-9 years: 1,380
- 10-14 years: 1,335
- 15-19 years: 887
- 20-29 years: 2,377
- 30-39 years: 2,641
- 40-49 years: 1,954
- 50-59 years: 1,992
- 60-69 years: 1,467
- 70-79 years: 729
- 80+ years: 424
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 104,430 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,745,154 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,233 new individuals have tested positive with 2,356,827 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.84%
Hospitalizations:
There are 509 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 147 patients that are in intensive care units and 83 patients intubated. There are 168 patients of the 509 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,586
- Total Cases: 801,567
- New Deaths: 23
- Total Deaths: 18,671
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 168
- Total Cases: 58,146
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 398
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 107
- Total Confirmed Cases: 66,258
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,670
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,781
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,495
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,201
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.