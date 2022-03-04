BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 900 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 897
- 5-9 years: 661
- 10-14 years: 527
- 15-19 years: 2,408
- 20-29 years: 4,016
- 30-39 years: 2,035
- 40-49 years: 1,456
- 50-59 years: 1,337
- 60-69 years: 1,174
- 70-79 years: 654
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 56,914 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,176,499 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 6,055 new individuals have tested positive with 4,286,313 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%
Hospitalizations:
There are 345 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 62 patients that are in intensive care units, 30 patients intubated and 186 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 900
- Total Cases: 1,543,609
- New Deaths: 23
- Total Deaths: 22,833
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 90
- Total Cases: 132,158
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 744
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,293,177
- Booster doses administered: 2,857,728
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 59
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,443
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,063
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 38
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,897
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,307
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,623
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 404
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.