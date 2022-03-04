BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 900 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 897

5-9 years: 661

10-14 years: 527

15-19 years: 2,408

20-29 years: 4,016

30-39 years: 2,035

40-49 years: 1,456

50-59 years: 1,337

60-69 years: 1,174

70-79 years: 654

80+ years: 496

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 56,914 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,176,499 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,055 new individuals have tested positive with 4,286,313 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%

Hospitalizations:

There are 345 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 62 patients that are in intensive care units, 30 patients intubated and 186 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 900

Total Cases: 1,543,609

New Deaths: 23

Total Deaths: 22,833

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 90

Total Cases: 132,158

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 744

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,293,177

Booster doses administered: 2,857,728

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,443

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,063

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,897

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,307

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 37

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,623

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 404

Higher Education:

There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.