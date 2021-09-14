Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 1,453 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,453 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,054

5-9 years: 1,320

10-14 years: 1,302

15-19 years: 1,419

20-29 years: 4,335

30-39 years: 3,460

40-49 years: 2,473

50-59 years: 2,330

60-69 years: 1,587

70-79 years: 860

80+ years: 456

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 65,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,207,427 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,442 new individuals have tested positive with 1,854,769 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.28%

Hospitalizations:

There are 716 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 172 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 202 patients of the 716 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,453

Total Cases: 731,564

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,015

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 190

Total Cases: 52,186

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 146

Total Confirmed Cases: 59,598

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,584

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,480

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,002

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,741

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Higher Education:

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.