Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 1,821 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,224

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,632

15-19 years: 1,932

20-29 years: 4,999

30-39 years: 3,616

40-49 years: 2,560

50-59 years: 2,347

60-69 years: 1,665

70-79 years: 963

80+ years: 521

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 104,069 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,945,853 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,191 new individuals have tested positive with 1,931,230 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.14%

Hospitalizations:

There are 618 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 170 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. There are 209 patients of the 618 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,821

Total Cases: 745,771

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,118

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 159

Total Cases: 53,134

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 386

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 160

Total Confirmed Cases: 61,351

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,601

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,942

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,136

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 117

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 24

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,937

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Higher Education:

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.