Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 1,821 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,224
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,632
- 15-19 years: 1,932
- 20-29 years: 4,999
- 30-39 years: 3,616
- 40-49 years: 2,560
- 50-59 years: 2,347
- 60-69 years: 1,665
- 70-79 years: 963
- 80+ years: 521
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 104,069 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,945,853 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,191 new individuals have tested positive with 1,931,230 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 618 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 170 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. There are 209 patients of the 618 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,821
- Total Cases: 745,771
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 18,118
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 159
- Total Cases: 53,134
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 386
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 160
- Total Confirmed Cases: 61,351
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,601
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 31
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,942
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,136
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 117
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 24
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,937
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.