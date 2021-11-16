Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 1,848 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,848 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 920

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,610

15-19 years: 982

20-29 years: 2,767

30-39 years: 2,813

40-49 years: 2,208

50-59 years: 2,078

60-69 years: 1,507

70-79 years: 682

80+ years: 418

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 53,779 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,389,939 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,031 new individuals have tested positive with 2,489,055 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.61%

Hospitalizations:

There are 599 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 230 patients of the 599 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,848

Total Cases: 821,150

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,806

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 335

Total Cases: 59,160

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 408

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 144

Total Confirmed Cases: 67,825

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,684

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,063

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,652

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,759

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

Higher Education:

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.