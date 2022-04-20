BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,853 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 death data is a combination of Saturday through Tuesday’s report due to the holiday weekend.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,158
- 5-9 years: 878
- 10-14 years: 939
- 15-19 years: 2,030
- 20-29 years: 5,901
- 30-39 years: 3,834
- 40-49 years: 2,610
- 50-59 years: 2,792
- 60-69 years: 2,256
- 70-79 years: 1,196
- 80+ years: 601
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 47,773 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,329,885 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,500 new individuals have tested positive with 4,579,736 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.34%
Hospitalizations:
There are 373 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 10 patients intubated, 226 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 107 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,853
- Total Cases: 1,596,013
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 19,085
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 133
- Total Cases: 137,143
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 1,123
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,348,493
- Booster doses administered: 2,977,536
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 175
- Total Confirmed Cases: 134,351
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,786
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 51
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,585
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,854
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 135
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 82
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,882
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,566 new cases in the last week with a total of 80,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 140,758 new tests reported with a total of 15,408,882.