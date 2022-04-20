BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,853 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 death data is a combination of Saturday through Tuesday’s report due to the holiday weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,158

5-9 years: 878

10-14 years: 939

15-19 years: 2,030

20-29 years: 5,901

30-39 years: 3,834

40-49 years: 2,610

50-59 years: 2,792

60-69 years: 2,256

70-79 years: 1,196

80+ years: 601

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 47,773 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,329,885 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,500 new individuals have tested positive with 4,579,736 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.34%

Hospitalizations:

There are 373 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 10 patients intubated, 226 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 107 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,853

Total Cases: 1,596,013

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 19,085

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 133

Total Cases: 137,143

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 1,123

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,348,493

Booster doses administered: 2,977,536

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 175

Total Confirmed Cases: 134,351

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,786

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 51

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,585

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,854

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 135

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 82

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,882

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374

Higher Education:

There are 2,566 new cases in the last week with a total of 80,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 140,758 new tests reported with a total of 15,408,882.