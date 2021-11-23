Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 2,616 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 2,616 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,166
  • 5-9 years: 2,305
  • 10-14 years: 2,195
  • 15-19 years: 1,349
  • 20-29 years: 3,529
  • 30-39 years: 3,415
  • 40-49 years: 2,838
  • 50-59 years: 2,515
  • 60-69 years: 1,758
  • 70-79 years: 835
  • 80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 74,199 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,991,469 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 24,048 new individuals have tested positive with 2,591,074 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.28%

Hospitalizations:

There are 740 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 154 patients that are in intensive care units and 80 patients intubated. There are 273 patients of the 740 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,616
  • Total Cases: 838,994
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 18,897

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 495
  • Total Cases: 61,991
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 412

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 191
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 69,135
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,695

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 23
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,342
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 16
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,820
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 124

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 58
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,229
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.

