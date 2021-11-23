Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 2,616 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 2,616 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,166

5-9 years: 2,305

10-14 years: 2,195

15-19 years: 1,349

20-29 years: 3,529

30-39 years: 3,415

40-49 years: 2,838

50-59 years: 2,515

60-69 years: 1,758

70-79 years: 835

80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 74,199 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,991,469 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 24,048 new individuals have tested positive with 2,591,074 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.28%

Hospitalizations:

There are 740 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 154 patients that are in intensive care units and 80 patients intubated. There are 273 patients of the 740 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,616

Total Cases: 838,994

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,897

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 495

Total Cases: 61,991

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 412

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 191

Total Confirmed Cases: 69,135

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,695

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,342

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,820

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 124

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 58

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,229

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.