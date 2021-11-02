Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 25 new deaths, 1,066 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 892

5-9 years: 1,458

10-14 years: 1,517

15-19 years: 989

20-29 years: 2,435

30-39 years: 2,773

40-49 years: 2,075

50-59 years: 2,053

60-69 years: 1,557

70-79 years: 852

80+ years: 480

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,887 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,279,628 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,898 new individuals have tested positive with 2,331,620 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.73%

Hospitalizations:

There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 130 patients that are in intensive care units and 70 patients intubated. There are 182 patients of the 522 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,066

Total Cases: 798,691

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 18,633

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 198

Total Cases: 57,803

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 398

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,087

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,666

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,743

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,484

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,122

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.