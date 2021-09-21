Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 25 new deaths, 1,283 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,147
- 5-9 years: 1,591
- 10-14 years: 1,446
- 15-19 years: 1,688
- 20-29 years: 4,911
- 30-39 years: 3,549
- 40-49 years: 2,616
- 50-59 years: 2,435
- 60-69 years: 1,646
- 70-79 years: 960
- 80+ years: 499
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 43,033 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,841,784 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,333 new individuals have tested positive with 1,919,039 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 103 patients intubated. There are 211 patients of the 636 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,283
- Total Cases: 743,950
- New Deaths: 25
- Total Deaths: 18,094
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 99
- Total Cases: 52,975
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 386
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 141
- Total Confirmed Cases: 61,191
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,598
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,911
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 311
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,125
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,913
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.