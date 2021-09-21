Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 25 new deaths, 1,283 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 43,033 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,841,784 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,333 new individuals have tested positive with 1,919,039 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.10%

Hospitalizations:

There are 636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 103 patients intubated. There are 211 patients of the 636 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,283

Total Cases: 743,950

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 18,094

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 99

Total Cases: 52,975

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 386

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 141

Total Confirmed Cases: 61,191

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,598

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,911

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 311

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,125

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,913

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Higher Education:

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.