Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 25 new deaths, 1,888 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,888 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,026

5-9 years: 1,506

10-14 years: 1,693

15-19 years: 1,256

20-29 years: 2,834

30-39 years: 2,857

40-49 years: 2,248

50-59 years: 2,128

60-69 years: 1,638

70-79 years: 872

80+ years: 468

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 86,727 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,174,477 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,280 new individuals have tested positive with 2,189,584 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.74%

Hospitalizations:

There are 579 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 150 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 579 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,888

Total Cases: 782,178

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 18,474

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 157

Total Cases: 56,169

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 390

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 131

Total Confirmed Cases: 64,804

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,648

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,506

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,378

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,584

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Higher Education:

There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.