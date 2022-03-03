BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 1,067 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 897
- 5-9 years: 661
- 10-14 years: 527
- 15-19 years: 2,408
- 20-29 years: 4,016
- 30-39 years: 2,035
- 40-49 years: 1,456
- 50-59 years: 1,337
- 60-69 years: 1,174
- 70-79 years: 654
- 80+ years: 496
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 73,057 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,119,585 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,683 new individuals have tested positive with 4,280,258 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.80%
Hospitalizations:
There are 383 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 65 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated and 215 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,067
- Total Cases: 1,542,709
- New Deaths: 27
- Total Deaths: 22,810
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 99
- Total Cases: 132,068
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 743
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,291,478
- Booster doses administered: 2,854,348
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 62
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,384
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,061
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 49
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,859
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,302
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,586
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 404
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.