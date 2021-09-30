Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 1,486 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 1,486 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,189

5-9 years: 1,761

10-14 years: 1,829

15-19 years: 1,877

20-29 years: 4,179

30-39 years: 3,442

40-49 years: 2,476

50-59 years: 2,311

60-69 years: 1,695

70-79 years: 920

80+ years: 496

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,213 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,560,973 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,045 new individuals have tested positive with 2,013,937 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.94%

Hospitalizations:

There are 618 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 167 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. There are 193 patients of the 618 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,486

Total Cases: 757,849

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 18,240

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 146

Total Cases: 54,102

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 387

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 154

Total Confirmed Cases: 62,663

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,621

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,172

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,218

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 120

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 28

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,111

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313

Higher Education:

There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.