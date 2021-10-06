Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 1,492 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 1,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,089
- 5-9 years: 1,581
- 10-14 years: 1,785
- 15-19 years: 1,542
- 20-29 years: 3,272
- 30-39 years: 3,040
- 40-49 years: 2,339
- 50-59 years: 2,182
- 60-69 years: 1,660
- 70-79 years: 881
- 80+ years: 467
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 101,368 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,137,847 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 15,730 new individuals have tested positive with 2,069,550 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 589 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 589 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1.492
- Total Cases: 765,351
- New Deaths: 27
- Total Deaths: 18,320
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 157
- Total Cases: 54,588
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 387
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 130
- Total Confirmed Cases: 63,394
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,632
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,281
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 317
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 3
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,272
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 121
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,229
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.