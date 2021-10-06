Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 1,492 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 1,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,089

5-9 years: 1,581

10-14 years: 1,785

15-19 years: 1,542

20-29 years: 3,272

30-39 years: 3,040

40-49 years: 2,339

50-59 years: 2,182

60-69 years: 1,660

70-79 years: 881

80+ years: 467

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,368 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,137,847 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,730 new individuals have tested positive with 2,069,550 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.83%

Hospitalizations:

There are 589 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 589 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1.492

Total Cases: 765,351

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 18,320

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 157

Total Cases: 54,588

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 387

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 130

Total Confirmed Cases: 63,394

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,632

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,281

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 317

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,272

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 121

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,229

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

Higher Education:

There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.