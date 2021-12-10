Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 5,007 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 5,007 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,787

5-9 years: 4,300

10-14 years: 3,960

15-19 years: 2,975

20-29 years: 7,325

30-39 years: 7,497

40-49 years: 5,830

50-59 years: 5,475

60-69 years: 3,670

70-79 years: 1,680

80+ years: 968

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 104,625 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,474,478 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 26,712 new individuals have tested positive with 2,873,542 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.17%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,238 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 266 patients that are in intensive care units and 148 patients intubated. There are 411 patients of the 1,238 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,007

Total Cases: 901,430

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 19,217

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 659

Total Cases: 68,159

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 417

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 372

Total Confirmed Cases: 74,098

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,720

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 143

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,513

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,482

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 92

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,534

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Higher Education:

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.