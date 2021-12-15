Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 5,133 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 5,133 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,711
- 5-9 years: 5,397
- 10-14 years: 5,147
- 15-19 years: 4,164
- 20-29 years: 9,822
- 30-39 years: 9,691
- 40-49 years: 7,582
- 50-59 years: 7,217
- 60-69 years: 4,693
- 70-79 years: 2,122
- 80+ years: 1,085
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 104,666 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,885,252 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 31,140 new individuals have tested positive with 2,966,712 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.35%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,411 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 326 patients that are in intensive care units and 176 patients intubated. There are 417 patients of the 1,411 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,133
- Total Cases: 921,680
- New Deaths: 27
- Total Deaths: 19,331
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 630
- Total Cases: 70,029
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 422
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 479
- Total Confirmed Cases: 75,927
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,725
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 103
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,912
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 38
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,622
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 58
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,842
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 336
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.