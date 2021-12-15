Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 5,133 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 5,133 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 3,711
  • 5-9 years: 5,397
  • 10-14 years: 5,147
  • 15-19 years: 4,164
  • 20-29 years: 9,822
  • 30-39 years: 9,691
  • 40-49 years: 7,582
  • 50-59 years: 7,217
  • 60-69 years: 4,693
  • 70-79 years: 2,122
  • 80+ years: 1,085

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 104,666 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,885,252 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 31,140 new individuals have tested positive with 2,966,712 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.35%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,411 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 326 patients that are in intensive care units and 176 patients intubated. There are 417 patients of the 1,411 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,133
  • Total Cases: 921,680
  • New Deaths: 27
  • Total Deaths: 19,331

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 630
  • Total Cases: 70,029
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 422

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 479
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 75,927
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,725

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 103
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,912
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 38
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,622
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 58
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,842
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 336

Higher Education:

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.

