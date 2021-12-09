Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 5,472 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 5,472 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,787
- 5-9 years: 4,300
- 10-14 years: 3,960
- 15-19 years: 2,975
- 20-29 years: 7,325
- 30-39 years: 7,497
- 40-49 years: 5,830
- 50-59 years: 5,475
- 60-69 years: 3,670
- 70-79 years: 1,680
- 80+ years: 968
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 126,789 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,369,853 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 28,858 new individuals have tested positive with 2,846,830 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.01%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,239 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 261 patients that are in intensive care units and 149 patients intubated. There are 418 patients of the 1,239 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,472
- Total Cases: 896,423
- New Deaths: 27
- Total Deaths: 19,190
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 562
- Total Cases: 67,500
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 416
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 387
- Total Confirmed Cases: 73,726
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,714
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 129
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,370
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 51
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,422
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 74
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,422
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.