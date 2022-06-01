BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 1,713 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Due to Memorial Day on Monday, Wednesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,398
  • 5-9 years: 1,846
  • 10-14 years: 1,954
  • 15-19 years: 2,109
  • 20-29 years: 6,866
  • 30-39 years: 6,729
  • 40-49 years: 5,350
  • 50-59 years: 5,503
  • 60-69 years: 4,296
  • 70-79 years: 2,360
  • 80+ years: 1,547

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 22,980 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,179,577 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,053 new individuals have tested positive with 4,927,031 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 695 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units, 33 patients intubated, 447 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 245 (35%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,713
  • Total Cases: 1,719,683
  • New Deaths: 28
  • Total Deaths: 19,438

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 485
  • Total Cases: 153,351
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Deaths: 1,189

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,388,349
  • Booster doses administered: 3,062,798

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 114
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 143,451
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,820

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 28
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,358
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,868
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 41
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,894
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.