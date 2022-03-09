BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 775 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 575
- 5-9 years: 434
- 10-14 years: 343
- 15-19 years: 1,476
- 20-29 years: 3,199
- 30-39 years: 1,356
- 40-49 years: 1,039
- 50-59 years: 1,031
- 60-69 years: 845
- 70-79 years: 488
- 80+ years: 388
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 70,478 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,400,547 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,901 new individuals have tested positive with 4,317,384 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.61%
Hospitalizations:
There are 280 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 20 patients intubated and 163 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 775
- Total Cases: 1,546,685
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 22,944
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 12
- Total Cases: 132,349
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 764
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,300,535
- Booster doses administered: 2,871,992
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 49
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,638
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,074
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,025
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 412
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,331
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,711
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 408
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.