BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 775 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 575

5-9 years: 434

10-14 years: 343

15-19 years: 1,476

20-29 years: 3,199

30-39 years: 1,356

40-49 years: 1,039

50-59 years: 1,031

60-69 years: 845

70-79 years: 488

80+ years: 388

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 70,478 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,400,547 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,901 new individuals have tested positive with 4,317,384 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.61%

Hospitalizations:

There are 280 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 20 patients intubated and 163 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 775

Total Cases: 1,546,685

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 22,944

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 12

Total Cases: 132,349

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 764

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,300,535

Booster doses administered: 2,871,992

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 49

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,638

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,074

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,025

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 412

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,331

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,711

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 408

Higher Education:

There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.