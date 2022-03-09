BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 775 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 575
  • 5-9 years: 434
  • 10-14 years: 343
  • 15-19 years: 1,476
  • 20-29 years: 3,199
  • 30-39 years: 1,356
  • 40-49 years: 1,039
  • 50-59 years: 1,031
  • 60-69 years: 845
  • 70-79 years: 488
  • 80+ years: 388

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 70,478 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,400,547 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,901 new individuals have tested positive with 4,317,384 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.61%

Hospitalizations:

There are 280 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 20 patients intubated and 163 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 775
  • Total Cases: 1,546,685
  • New Deaths: 28
  • Total Deaths: 22,944

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 12
  • Total Cases: 132,349
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 764

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,300,535
  • Booster doses administered: 2,871,992

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 49
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 131,638
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,074

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,025
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 412

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,331
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 23
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,711
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 408

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,778 new cases in the last week with a total of 71,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 181,830 new tests reported with a total of 14,592,518.