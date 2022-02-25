BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 29 new confirmed deaths and 1,329 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,552
  • 5-9 years: 1,249
  • 10-14 years: 1,087
  • 15-19 years: 3,138
  • 20-29 years: 5,166
  • 30-39 years: 3,078
  • 40-49 years: 2,436
  • 50-59 years: 2,150
  • 60-69 years: 1,759
  • 70-79 years: 1,011
  • 80+ years: 695

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 79,786 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,830,938 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,698 new individuals have tested positive with 4,242,661 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.13%

Hospitalizations:

There are 483 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 93 patients that are in intensive care units, 52 patients intubated and 264 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,329
  • Total Cases: 1,537,894
  • New Deaths: 29
  • Total Deaths: 22,655

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 23
  • Total Cases: 131,700
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 715

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,283,013
  • Booster doses administered: 2,831,838

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 82
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 131,064
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,045

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 101
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 26,639
  • New Deaths: -2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 407

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 17
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,247
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 52
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,449
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 401

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.