BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 1,296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 684

5-9 years: 605

10-14 years: 639

15-19 years: 1,056

20-29 years: 3,829

30-39 years: 2,208

40-49 years: 1,706

50-59 years: 1,544

60-69 years: 1,157

70-79 years: 622

80+ years: 343

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,672 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,652,317 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,696 new individuals have tested positive with 4,484,088 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.66%

Hospitalizations:

There are 219 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 28 patients that are in intensive care units, 17 patients intubated, 124 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 76 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,296

Total Cases: 1,571,136

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 19,021

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 196

Total Cases: 135,024

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,113

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,331,387

Booster doses administered: 2,942,633

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 57

Total Confirmed Cases: 132,913

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,777

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,769

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,610

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,256

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 370

Higher Education:

There are 1,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 75,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 141,085 new tests reported with a total of 15,114,479.