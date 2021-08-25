Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 3 new deaths, 1,400 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 1,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 837

5-9 years: 1,056

10-14 years: 961

15-19 years: 1,041

20-29 years: 3,612

30-39 years: 3,133

40-49 years: 2,133

50-59 years: 1,922

60-69 years: 1,227

70-79 years: 690

80+ years: 393

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,646 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,748,002 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,207 new individuals have tested positive with 1,665,095 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.69%

Hospitalizations:

There are 569 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 145 patients that are in intensive care units and 72 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,400

Total Cases: 670,577

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 17,828

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 95

Total Cases: 49,671

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 371

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 56,024

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,553

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,651

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,762

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,200

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 302

Higher Education:

There are 119 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,388,355.