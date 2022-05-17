BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 new confirmed deaths and 3,425 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,185
  • 5-9 years: 1,489
  • 10-14 years: 1,500
  • 15-19 years: 2,696
  • 20-29 years: 8,841
  • 30-39 years: 6,553
  • 40-49 years: 4,720
  • 50-59 years: 4,900
  • 60-69 years: 4,081
  • 70-79 years: 2,206
  • 80+ years: 1,449

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 30,834 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,636,963 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 30,834 new individuals have tested positive with 4,819,029 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.12%

Hospitalizations:

There are 803 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 521 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 261 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,425
  • Total Cases: 1,678,118
  • New Deaths: 30
  • Total Deaths: 19,291

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 751
  • Total Cases: 147,129
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 1,150

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,375,014
  • Booster doses administered: 3,031,055

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 265
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 140,164
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,809

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 60
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 31,177
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 19
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,504
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 76
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 26,612
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379

Higher Education:

There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.