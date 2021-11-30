Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 31 new deaths, 2,915 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 2,915 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,612
- 5-9 years: 2,999
- 10-14 years: 2,945
- 15-19 years: 1,839
- 20-29 years: 4,339
- 30-39 years: 4,640
- 40-49 years: 3,794
- 50-59 years: 3,442
- 60-69 years: 2,382
- 70-79 years: 1,111
- 80+ years: 637
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 63,676 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,442,164 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 22,826 new individuals have tested positive with 2,671,909 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.46%
Hospitalizations:
There are 906 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 190 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. There are 317 patients of the 906 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,915
- Total Cases: 855,442
- New Deaths: 31
- Total Deaths: 18,991
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 687
- Total Cases: 63,665
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 413
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 225
- Total Confirmed Cases: 70,459
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 42
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,608
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,020
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 68
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,681
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 687 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,420 new tests reported with a total of 11,967,626.