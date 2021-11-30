Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 31 new deaths, 2,915 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 2,915 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,612

5-9 years: 2,999

10-14 years: 2,945

15-19 years: 1,839

20-29 years: 4,339

30-39 years: 4,640

40-49 years: 3,794

50-59 years: 3,442

60-69 years: 2,382

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 637

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,676 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,442,164 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,826 new individuals have tested positive with 2,671,909 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.46%

Hospitalizations:

There are 906 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 190 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. There are 317 patients of the 906 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,915

Total Cases: 855,442

New Deaths: 31

Total Deaths: 18,991

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 687

Total Cases: 63,665

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 413

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 225

Total Confirmed Cases: 70,459

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,608

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,020

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 68

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,681

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

Higher Education:

There are 687 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,420 new tests reported with a total of 11,967,626.