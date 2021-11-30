Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 31 new deaths, 2,915 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 2,915 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,612
  • 5-9 years: 2,999
  • 10-14 years: 2,945
  • 15-19 years: 1,839
  • 20-29 years: 4,339
  • 30-39 years: 4,640
  • 40-49 years: 3,794
  • 50-59 years: 3,442
  • 60-69 years: 2,382
  • 70-79 years: 1,111
  • 80+ years: 637

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,676 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,442,164 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,826 new individuals have tested positive with 2,671,909 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.46%

Hospitalizations:

There are 906 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 190 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. There are 317 patients of the 906 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,915
  • Total Cases: 855,442
  • New Deaths: 31
  • Total Deaths: 18,991

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 687
  • Total Cases: 63,665
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 413

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 225
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 70,459
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 42
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,608
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 34
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,020
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 68
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,681
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 687 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,420 new tests reported with a total of 11,967,626.

