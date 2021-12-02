Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 31 new deaths, 5,170 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 5,170 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,938
- 5-9 years: 3,275
- 10-14 years: 3,112
- 15-19 years: 2,042
- 20-29 years: 4,648
- 30-39 years: 5,317
- 40-49 years: 4,248
- 50-59 years: 4,000
- 60-69 years: 2,808
- 70-79 years: 1,249
- 80+ years: 788
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 120,218 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,683,867 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 20,327 new individuals have tested positive with 2,709,819 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.94%
Hospitalizations:
There are 989 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 206 patients that are in intensive care units and 109 patients intubated. There are 370 patients of the 989 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,170
- Total Cases: 865,450
- New Deaths: 31
- Total Deaths: 19,047
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 509
- Total Cases: 64,629
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 415
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 383
- Total Confirmed Cases: 71,233
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,703
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 66
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,757
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,108
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 118
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,889
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 333
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.