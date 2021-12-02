Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 31 new deaths, 5,170 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 5,170 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,938
  • 5-9 years: 3,275
  • 10-14 years: 3,112
  • 15-19 years: 2,042
  • 20-29 years: 4,648
  • 30-39 years: 5,317
  • 40-49 years: 4,248
  • 50-59 years: 4,000
  • 60-69 years: 2,808
  • 70-79 years: 1,249
  • 80+ years: 788

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 120,218 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,683,867 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 20,327 new individuals have tested positive with 2,709,819 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.94%

Hospitalizations:

There are 989 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 206 patients that are in intensive care units and 109 patients intubated. There are 370 patients of the 989 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,170
  • Total Cases: 865,450
  • New Deaths: 31
  • Total Deaths: 19,047

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 509
  • Total Cases: 64,629
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 415

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 383
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 71,233
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,703

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 66
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,757
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 41
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,108
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 118
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,889
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 333

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus