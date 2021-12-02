Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 31 new deaths, 5,170 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 5,170 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,938

5-9 years: 3,275

10-14 years: 3,112

15-19 years: 2,042

20-29 years: 4,648

30-39 years: 5,317

40-49 years: 4,248

50-59 years: 4,000

60-69 years: 2,808

70-79 years: 1,249

80+ years: 788

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 120,218 new tests were performed with an overall of 33,683,867 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 20,327 new individuals have tested positive with 2,709,819 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.94%

Hospitalizations:

There are 989 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 206 patients that are in intensive care units and 109 patients intubated. There are 370 patients of the 989 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,170

Total Cases: 865,450

New Deaths: 31

Total Deaths: 19,047

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 509

Total Cases: 64,629

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 415

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 383

Total Confirmed Cases: 71,233

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,703

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,757

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 41

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,108

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 118

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,889

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 333

Higher Education:

There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.