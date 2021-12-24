Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 32 new deaths, 10,040 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 32 new confirmed deaths and 10,040 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 3,941
  • 5-9 years: 5,497
  • 10-14 years: 5,366
  • 15-19 years: 4,879
  • 20-29 years: 11,466
  • 30-39 years: 10,759
  • 40-49 years: 8,172
  • 50-59 years: 7,576
  • 60-69 years: 5,029
  • 70-79 years: 2,088
  • 80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 122,785 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,763,113 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 31,134 new individuals have tested positive with 3,179,772 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,595 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 358 patients that are in intensive care units and 223 patients intubated. There are 503 patients of the 1,595 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 10,040
  • Total Cases: 980,055
  • New Deaths: 32
  • Total Deaths: 19,604

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 957
  • Total Cases: 75,464
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 446

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 770
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 80,627
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,742

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 184
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,941
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 73
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,109
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 99
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,534
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.

