Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 32 new deaths, 10,040 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 32 new confirmed deaths and 10,040 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,941

5-9 years: 5,497

10-14 years: 5,366

15-19 years: 4,879

20-29 years: 11,466

30-39 years: 10,759

40-49 years: 8,172

50-59 years: 7,576

60-69 years: 5,029

70-79 years: 2,088

80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 122,785 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,763,113 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 31,134 new individuals have tested positive with 3,179,772 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,595 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 358 patients that are in intensive care units and 223 patients intubated. There are 503 patients of the 1,595 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 10,040

Total Cases: 980,055

New Deaths: 32

Total Deaths: 19,604

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 957

Total Cases: 75,464

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 446

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 770

Total Confirmed Cases: 80,627

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,742

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 184

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,941

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 73

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,109

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,534

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.