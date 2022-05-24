BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 33 new confirmed deaths and 2,693 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,713

5-9 years: 2,252

10-14 years: 2,311

15-19 years: 3,147

20-29 years: 9,848

30-39 years: 7,985

40-49 years: 6,092

50-59 years: 6,051

60-69 years: 4,964

70-79 years: 2,716

80+ years: 1,795

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 29,257 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,924,144 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,985 new individuals have tested positive with 4,876,716 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.58%

Hospitalizations:

There are 835 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units, 39 patients intubated, 528 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 287 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,693

Total Cases: 1,701,280

New Deaths: 33

Total Deaths: 19,363

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 443

Total Cases: 150,511

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 1,170

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,381,661

Booster doses administered: 3,045,409

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 177

Total Confirmed Cases: 142,058

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,817

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 55

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,895

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,692

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 142

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 71

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,351

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Higher Education:

There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.