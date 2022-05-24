BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 33 new confirmed deaths and 2,693 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,713
- 5-9 years: 2,252
- 10-14 years: 2,311
- 15-19 years: 3,147
- 20-29 years: 9,848
- 30-39 years: 7,985
- 40-49 years: 6,092
- 50-59 years: 6,051
- 60-69 years: 4,964
- 70-79 years: 2,716
- 80+ years: 1,795
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 29,257 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,924,144 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 7,985 new individuals have tested positive with 4,876,716 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.58%
Hospitalizations:
There are 835 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units, 39 patients intubated, 528 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 287 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,693
- Total Cases: 1,701,280
- New Deaths: 33
- Total Deaths: 19,363
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 443
- Total Cases: 150,511
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 1,170
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,381,661
- Booster doses administered: 3,045,409
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 177
- Total Confirmed Cases: 142,058
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,817
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 55
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,895
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,692
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 142
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 71
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,351
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.