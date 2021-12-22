Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 33 new deaths, 7,817 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 33 new confirmed deaths and 7,817 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,941
- 5-9 years: 5,497
- 10-14 years: 5,366
- 15-19 years: 4,879
- 20-29 years: 11,466
- 30-39 years: 10,759
- 40-49 years: 8,172
- 50-59 years: 7,576
- 60-69 years: 5,029
- 70-79 years: 2,088
- 80+ years: 1,058
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 106,568 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,528,263 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 29,142 new individuals have tested positive with 3,118,865 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.02%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,621 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 353 patients that are in intensive care units and 206 patients intubated. There are 470 patients of the 1,621 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,817
- Total Cases: 960,973
- New Deaths: 33
- Total Deaths: 19,525
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 785
- Total Cases: 73,758
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 438
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 527
- Total Confirmed Cases: 79,226
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,738
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 83
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,581
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 339
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 64
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,978
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 78
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,342
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.