Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 33 new deaths, 7,817 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 33 new confirmed deaths and 7,817 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 3,941

5-9 years: 5,497

10-14 years: 5,366

15-19 years: 4,879

20-29 years: 11,466

30-39 years: 10,759

40-49 years: 8,172

50-59 years: 7,576

60-69 years: 5,029

70-79 years: 2,088

80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,568 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,528,263 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 29,142 new individuals have tested positive with 3,118,865 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.02%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,621 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 353 patients that are in intensive care units and 206 patients intubated. There are 470 patients of the 1,621 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,817

Total Cases: 960,973

New Deaths: 33

Total Deaths: 19,525

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 785

Total Cases: 73,758

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 438

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 527

Total Confirmed Cases: 79,226

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,738

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 83

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,581

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 339

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,978

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,342

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337

Higher Education:

There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.