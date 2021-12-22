Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 33 new deaths, 7,817 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 33 new confirmed deaths and 7,817 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 3,941
  • 5-9 years: 5,497
  • 10-14 years: 5,366
  • 15-19 years: 4,879
  • 20-29 years: 11,466
  • 30-39 years: 10,759
  • 40-49 years: 8,172
  • 50-59 years: 7,576
  • 60-69 years: 5,029
  • 70-79 years: 2,088
  • 80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,568 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,528,263 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 29,142 new individuals have tested positive with 3,118,865 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.02%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,621 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 353 patients that are in intensive care units and 206 patients intubated. There are 470 patients of the 1,621 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,817
  • Total Cases: 960,973
  • New Deaths: 33
  • Total Deaths: 19,525

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 785
  • Total Cases: 73,758
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 438

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 527
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 79,226
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,738

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 83
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,581
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 339

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 64
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,978
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 78
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,342
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 337

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,441 new cases in the last week with a total of 29,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 219,338 new tests reported with a total of 12,589,867.

