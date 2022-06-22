BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 35 new confirmed deaths and 1,636 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s data due to the federal holiday, Juneteenth.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,211

5-9 years: 712

10-14 years: 711

15-19 years: 893

20-29 years: 3,331

30-39 years: 3,482

40-49 years: 2,504

50-59 years: 2,792

60-69 years: 2,319

70-79 years: 1,349

80+ years: 865

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 32,554 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,809,341 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,681 new individuals have tested positive with 5,006,047 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.52%

Hospitalizations:

There are 458 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 28 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 277 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 136 (30%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,636

Total Cases: 1,753,978

New Deaths: 35

Total Deaths: 19,651

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 260

Total Cases: 158,026

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 1,223

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,402,627

Booster doses administered: 3,104,185

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 124

Total Confirmed Cases: 146,127

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,840

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 25

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,170

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 363

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,154

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,642

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 393

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.